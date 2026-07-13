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    New commanding officer at helm of USCGC Myrtle Hazard [Image 6 of 8]

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    New commanding officer at helm of USCGC Myrtle Hazard

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Lt. Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. Drew Lovullo assumes command of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) from Lt. Emma Saunders in a change of command ceremony on Victor Wharf in Guam on July 17, 2026. Capt. Jessica Worst, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, presided over the ceremony. Under Saunders' command, Myrtle Hazard’s crew recently delivered roughly 20,000 pounds of relief supplies to five islands across the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands after Super Typhoon Sinlaku, carrying the mayor of Agrihan and Pagan to his constituents and moving equipment for Navy partners. Weeks later, after Super Typhoon Bavi, the crew ferried aids to navigation and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams across the Marianas, running sonar assessments off Rota and supporting the assessments that reopened the ports of Tinian and Rota. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Sara Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 03:00
    Photo ID: 9815714
    VIRIN: 260717-G-IA651-5321
    Resolution: 2000x1334
    Size: 845.82 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    New commanding officer at helm of USCGC Myrtle Hazard
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    New commanding officer at helm of USCGC Myrtle Hazard
    New commanding officer at helm of USCGC Myrtle Hazard
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    New commanding officer at helm of USCGC Myrtle Hazard

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