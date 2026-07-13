USS Mustin conducts flight operations

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Izaiah Cortez, from Mississippi, stands by with chocks and chains on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during flight operations while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 15, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9815656
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-ER894-1149
|Resolution:
|3598x2024
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
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