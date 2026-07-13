TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, Australia (June 6, 2026) - Australian Army soldiers close supply trucks during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 6,2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of United States, Australia, and Japan at the Townsville Field Training Area in Australia, strengthening interoperability among allied nations in the Indo-Pacific Region through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 21:48
|Photo ID:
|9815363
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-RM303-1058
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Southern Jackaroo 26 [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.