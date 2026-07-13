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    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During the Vice President’s Visit to USS Kearsarge [Image 7 of 11]

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    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During the Vice President’s Visit to USS Kearsarge

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Lt. Devon Denner 

    Maritime Expeditionary Support Squadron 4

    NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) — Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4 patrol boats maintain security station near the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in New York Harbor during International Naval Review 250. Two MV-22 Osprey aircraft are positioned on the ship’s flight deck as MSRON-4 augments the waterside security posture surrounding Kearsarge in support of Vice President JD Vance’s visit. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch - constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Devon Denner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 20:51
    Photo ID: 9815333
    VIRIN: 260705-N-BL136-2409
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During the Vice President’s Visit to USS Kearsarge [Image 11 of 11], by LT Devon Denner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During Vice President's Visit to USS Kearsarge
    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During International Naval Review 250
    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During International Naval Review 250
    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During International Naval Review 250
    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During International Naval Review 250
    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security Near USS Kearsarge During International Naval Review 250
    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During the Vice President’s Visit to USS Kearsarge
    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During International Naval Review 250
    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security Near USS Kearsarge During International Naval Review 250
    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During International Naval Review 250
    MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During International Naval Review 250

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