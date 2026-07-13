MSRON-4 Provides Waterside Security During the Vice President’s Visit to USS Kearsarge

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NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) — Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4 patrol boats maintain security station near the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in New York Harbor during International Naval Review 250. Two MV-22 Osprey aircraft are positioned on the ship’s flight deck as MSRON-4 augments the waterside security posture surrounding Kearsarge in support of Vice President JD Vance’s visit. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch - constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Devon Denner)