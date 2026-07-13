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    Empowering Arkansas's Future Through Education and Service

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    Empowering Arkansas's Future Through Education and Service

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jenna DOrazio 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. Eric Scarbrough, commander of the Arkansas Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, leads the breakout session “Securing the FIRST ‘E’: Enlistment Pathway Development” during the Arkansas Department of Education Summit in Hot Springs, Ark., July 15, 2026. Scarbrough discussed strengthening enlistment pathways in Arkansas schools and using the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery to help students explore future careers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jenna D’Orazio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 15:52
    Photo ID: 9814797
    VIRIN: 260715-Z-QK113-1604
    Resolution: 6233x4155
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Empowering Arkansas's Future Through Education and Service, by 2LT Jenna DOrazio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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