Empowering Arkansas's Future Through Education and Service

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U.S. Army National Guard Lt. Col. Eric Scarbrough, commander of the Arkansas Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, leads the breakout session “Securing the FIRST ‘E’: Enlistment Pathway Development” during the Arkansas Department of Education Summit in Hot Springs, Ark., July 15, 2026. Scarbrough discussed strengthening enlistment pathways in Arkansas schools and using the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery to help students explore future careers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jenna D’Orazio)