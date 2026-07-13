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    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2030 Assault Course [Image 6 of 8]

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    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2030 Assault Course

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet trainees from the class of 2030 complete the Assault Course in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 13, 2026 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9814715
    VIRIN: 260713-F-HI801-1020
    Resolution: 5262x3508
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2030 Assault Course [Image 8 of 8], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAFA
    Basic Cadet Training
    Colorado Springs
    Air Force
    Air Force Academy
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