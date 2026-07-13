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    Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on July 15th

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    Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on July 15th

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, presents Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award to U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edwin W. Amanya, right, 30th Ground Transportation operator, during a weekly installation leadership meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 15, 2026. Each week, the Hawk of the Week award is granted to an outstanding Guardian, Airman or government civilian, highlighting their unique personality, workplace achievements, and contributions made to Vandenberg’s space and test launch missions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Senior Airman Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 12:44
    Photo ID: 9814246
    VIRIN: 260716-X-DY416-1001
    Resolution: 3375x4219
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on July 15th, by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    30th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Vandenberg SFB
    Hawk of the Week
    HotW
    Ground Transportation Airmen

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