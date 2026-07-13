Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on July 15th

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, presents Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award to U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edwin W. Amanya, right, 30th Ground Transportation operator, during a weekly installation leadership meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 15, 2026. Each week, the Hawk of the Week award is granted to an outstanding Guardian, Airman or government civilian, highlighting their unique personality, workplace achievements, and contributions made to Vandenberg’s space and test launch missions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Senior Airman Olya Houtsma)