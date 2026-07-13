Recruit Training Command Capping Ceremony

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260716-N-MK109-1043 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 16, 2026) – Recruits stand in formation during the capping ceremony at USS Trayer (BST-21) onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC), July 16, 2026. Trayer, more commonly referred to as “Battle Stations,” is the crucible event that recruits are required to pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting and emergency response procedures. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)