NSA Panama City Fire and Emergency Services Personnel Conduct Confined Space Drill

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Naval Support Activity Panama City conducted a confined-space emergency response exercise to evaluate installation procedures, interdepartmental coordination, and compliance with federal and Department of the Navy safety requirements. The simulated scenario involved two Public Works Department employees working near Building 316 at a stormwater overflow inlet designated as a permit-required confined space. During the exercise, one employee became unresponsive after encountering a simulated hazardous atmosphere inside the inlet, while the attendant outside the space experienced a separate simulated medical emergency. Emergency personnel responded to assess the scene, identify both victims, control hazards, and conduct a technical confined-space rescue. The exercise evaluated safe confined-space entry procedures, emergency communications, weight-handling and rigging practices, medical response, and Fire and Emergency Services rescue and consequence-management capabilities. The training helps ensure NSA Panama City personnel remain prepared to respond safely and effectively to complex workplace emergencies while protecting employees, emergency responders, and the surrounding community.