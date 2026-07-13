49th SFS Decorations Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mapalo, 49th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, receives the esteemed Bronze Star Medal during the 49th Wing Security Forces Decoration Ceremony at the Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2026. The ceremony recognized members of security forces for their bravery and heroism in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)