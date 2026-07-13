U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mapalo, 49th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, receives the esteemed Bronze Star Medal during the 49th Wing Security Forces Decoration Ceremony at the Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2026. The ceremony recognized members of security forces for their bravery and heroism in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9813945
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-TL923-1046
|Resolution:
|5120x3413
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th SFS Decorations Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.