(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mapalo, 49th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, receives the esteemed Bronze Star Medal during the 49th Wing Security Forces Decoration Ceremony at the Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2026. The ceremony recognized members of security forces for their bravery and heroism in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 10:39
    Photo ID: 9813945
    VIRIN: 260710-F-TL923-1046
    Resolution: 5120x3413
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th SFS Decorations Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony
    49th SFS Decorations Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing
    decorations ceremony
    Security Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery