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    SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic Frocking

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    SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic Frocking

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by SCSTC Public Affairs 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    NORFOLK, Va (July 08, 2026) Surface Combat Systems Training Command Det Middle Atlantic’s Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Townes poses for a photo after being frocked to 2nd Class Petty Officer onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 09:04
    Photo ID: 9813684
    VIRIN: 260708-N-N0443-3001
    Resolution: 1537x2050
    Size: 469.96 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic Frocking, by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    SCSTC Det MIDLANT
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Detachment Middle Atlantic

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