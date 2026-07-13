SCSTC Det Middle Atlantic Frocking

NORFOLK, Va (July 08, 2026) Surface Combat Systems Training Command Det Middle Atlantic’s Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Townes poses for a photo after being frocked to 2nd Class Petty Officer onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 09:04
|Photo ID:
|9813684
|VIRIN:
|260708-N-N0443-3001
|Resolution:
|1537x2050
|Size:
|469.96 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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