Jessica Dolan named Small Business Advocate of the Quarter

Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville commanding officer, presents Jessica Dolan, contract specialist, with the Caretha Brown-Griffin Quarterly Award for Small Business Advocacy for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 07:21
|Photo ID:
|9813613
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-DU371-1001
|Resolution:
|6284x5504
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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