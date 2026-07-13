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    Jessica Dolan named Small Business Advocate of the Quarter [Image 1 of 2]

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    Jessica Dolan named Small Business Advocate of the Quarter

    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville commanding officer, presents Jessica Dolan, contract specialist, with the Caretha Brown-Griffin Quarterly Award for Small Business Advocacy for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 07:21
    Photo ID: 9813613
    VIRIN: 260715-N-DU371-1001
    Resolution: 6284x5504
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jessica Dolan named Small Business Advocate of the Quarter [Image 2 of 2], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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