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    Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 13 of 13]

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    Valiant Shield 2026

    GUAM

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser 

    Commander Task Force 75

    A U.S. Sailor assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 operates a tracked hydraulic excavator during an airfield damage repair exercise as a part of Valiant Shield 2026 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 26, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow U.S. Pacific Command the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 23:34
    Photo ID: 9813298
    VIRIN: 260626-N-NC958-1131
    Resolution: 5727x3818
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by SA Amy Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Airfield Damage Repair ADR
    Guam
    Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF)
    Valiant Shield 2026

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