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    CTF 75 Change of Command Ceremony 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    CTF 75 Change of Command Ceremony 2026

    GUAM

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser 

    Commander Task Force 75

    U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Patrick Hannifin, arrives at the Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/Task Force 75 (NEFCPAC/CTF 75) change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2026. NEFCPAC/CTF 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy expeditionary combat forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. The command plans and executes Naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security and exploitation in support of U.S. 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 22:30
    Photo ID: 9813239
    VIRIN: 260710-N-NC958-1018
    Resolution: 5011x3341
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CTF 75 Change of Command Ceremony 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SA Amy Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Base Guam
    C7F
    CTF 75
    Change of Command Ceremony

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