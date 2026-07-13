CTF 75 Change of Command Ceremony 2026

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U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Patrick Hannifin, arrives at the Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/Task Force 75 (NEFCPAC/CTF 75) change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, July 10, 2026. NEFCPAC/CTF 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy expeditionary combat forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. The command plans and executes Naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security and exploitation in support of U.S. 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser)