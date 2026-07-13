Asst. SECWAR Hon. Tim Dill Visits NBG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 15, 2026) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Shawn William, welcomed Assistant Secretary of War for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Hon. Tim Dill during a tour of the installation, July 10.

Dill serves as the principal advisor to the Secretary of War and Undersecretary of War for Personnel and Readiness on all matters related to military and civilian personnel policies, reserve integration, and military community and family policy. He also oversees the Department of War Education Activity and the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA).

While on tour of the installation, Dill visited NBG family and unaccompanied housing areas, NBG Child Development Center, and the Emergency Family Assistance Center. Dill also met with DeCA officials.

Dill’s visit was intended to expand understanding of military capabilities, challenges, infrastructure, and ongoing military operations throughout Guam.