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    HMCS Regina (FFH 334) conducts hoist training [Image 2 of 2]

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    HMCS Regina (FFH 334) conducts hoist training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Rebecca Mainardi 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A Royal Canadian Navy CH-148 Cyclone conducts hoist training over the flight deck of Halifax-class frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334) in the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 13, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Canadian Armed Forces photo by Aviator Rebecca Mainardi, Imagery Technician)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 17:45
    Photo ID: 9812913
    VIRIN: 260713-O-VA397-9380
    Resolution: 2160x3840
    Size: 968.1 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HMCS Regina (FFH 334) conducts hoist training [Image 2 of 2], by Rebecca Mainardi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HMCS Regina (FFH 334) conducts hoist training
    HMCS Regina (FFH 334) conducts hoist training

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    HMCS REGINA
    Integrated
    Exercices d'entraînement militaire
    CAF Operations
    MARINE
    Excercise Rim of the Pacific

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