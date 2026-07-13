HMCS Regina (FFH 334) conducts hoist training

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A Royal Canadian Navy CH-148 Cyclone conducts hoist training over the flight deck of Halifax-class frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334) in the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 13, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Canadian Armed Forces photo by Aviator Rebecca Mainardi, Imagery Technician)