VMM-164 (Rein.) inserts Indonesian, Fijian forces during amphibious raid training

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U.S. Marine Corps 1st. Lt. Heath Ault, right, a platoon commander assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Indonesian marines coordinate the execution of amphibious raid training as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, July 12, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. Ault is a native of Arkansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jashua Hernandez Ramos)