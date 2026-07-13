Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center

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Trusses are set into place on a new Child Development Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on July 14, 2026. Designed by the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the 37,000 square foot facility will accommodate over 300 children ranging in age from infant to five years old. Construction started in 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2027.