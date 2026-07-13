(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center [Image 77 of 78]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Christine Reinhardt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Trusses are set into place on a new Child Development Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on July 14, 2026. Designed by the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the 37,000 square foot facility will accommodate over 300 children ranging in age from infant to five years old. Construction started in 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2027.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9812589
    VIRIN: 260714-A-UM139-1077
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center [Image 78 of 78], by Christine Reinhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center
    Construction Progresses on New Fort Leavenworth Child Development Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery