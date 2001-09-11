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    Army G-1 Unveils Updated September 11, 2001 Memorial

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    Army G-1 Unveils Updated September 11, 2001 Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    Members of the Army G-1 / Manpower & Reserve Affairs and families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the Pentagon participate in an unveiling ceremony for an updated memorial at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2026. The memorial, dedicated to the lives of the Soldiers and Army Civilians who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks. The families of Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Maude, Sgt. Maj. Lacey B. Ivory, and Sgt. Maj. Larry L. Strickland received tokens of gratitude in their honor. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:09
    Photo ID: 9812078
    VIRIN: 260715-A-UH083-1120
    Resolution: 7104x4736
    Size: 11.17 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army G-1 Unveils Updated September 11, 2001 Memorial, by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    G1
    M&RA
    September 11
    US Army
    9/11
    2001

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