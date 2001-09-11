Army G-1 Unveils Updated September 11, 2001 Memorial

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Members of the Army G-1 / Manpower & Reserve Affairs and families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the Pentagon participate in an unveiling ceremony for an updated memorial at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 15, 2026. The memorial, dedicated to the lives of the Soldiers and Army Civilians who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks. The families of Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Maude, Sgt. Maj. Lacey B. Ivory, and Sgt. Maj. Larry L. Strickland received tokens of gratitude in their honor. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)