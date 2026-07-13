Secretary of the Army, Dan Driscoll, attended the joint Assumption of Command and Assumption of Responsibility for Fort Belvoir's Headquarters Battalion at Wood Theater, July 10, as Lt. Col. Jeffrey Killian and Command Sergeant Maj. Ernie Urzua lead the team into its next chapter.
Driscoll congratulated Killian, whom he's known since they deployed to Iraq together , underscoring the life-long friendships that the military provides.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 09:32
|Photo ID:
|9811631
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-BC318-1073
|Resolution:
|2000x1600
|Size:
|668.52 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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