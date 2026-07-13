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    FBVA HQBN Assumption of Command & Responsibility [Image 5 of 5]

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    FBVA HQBN Assumption of Command &amp; Responsibility

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Paul Lara 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Army, Dan Driscoll, attended the joint Assumption of Command and Assumption of Responsibility for Fort Belvoir's Headquarters Battalion at Wood Theater, July 10, as Lt. Col. Jeffrey Killian and Command Sergeant Maj. Ernie Urzua lead the team into its next chapter.
    Driscoll congratulated Killian, whom he's known since they deployed to Iraq together , underscoring the life-long friendships that the military provides.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 09:32
    Photo ID: 9811631
    VIRIN: 260710-A-BC318-1073
    Resolution: 2000x1600
    Size: 668.52 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FBVA HQBN Assumption of Command & Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by Paul Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FBVA HQBN Assumption of Command &amp; Responsibility

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    Headquarters Battalion
    col stewart
    Dan Driscoll
    CSM Ernie Urzua
    LTC Jeffrey Killian

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