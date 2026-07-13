U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Guillermo Laing, from Miami, assigned to Deck Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), signals anchor free fall in the ship’s forecastle during an anchor drop evolution, June 30, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dean M. Cates)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9811029
|VIRIN:
|220116-N-RG587-1114
|Resolution:
|3947x2631
|Size:
|754.28 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, John F. Kennedy Conducts Anchor Testing [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.