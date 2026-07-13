John F. Kennedy Conducts Anchor Testing

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U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Guillermo Laing, from Miami, assigned to Deck Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), signals anchor free fall in the ship’s forecastle during an anchor drop evolution, June 30, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dean M. Cates)