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    John F. Kennedy Conducts Anchor Testing [Image 4 of 4]

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    John F. Kennedy Conducts Anchor Testing

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Guillermo Laing, from Miami, assigned to Deck Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), signals anchor free fall in the ship’s forecastle during an anchor drop evolution, June 30, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dean M. Cates)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 21:08
    Photo ID: 9811029
    VIRIN: 220116-N-RG587-1114
    Resolution: 3947x2631
    Size: 754.28 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, John F. Kennedy Conducts Anchor Testing [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    John F. Kennedy Conducts Anchor Testing
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    John F. Kennedy Conducts Anchor Testing
    John F. Kennedy Conducts Anchor Testing

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    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Gerald R. Ford-class

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