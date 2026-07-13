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    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 15 of 15]

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    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Annika Schermerhorn 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning Il aircraft assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, taxis for a mission flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 7, 2026. The 6th WPS specializes in advanced training for F-35A Lightning II pilots and instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman Annika Schermerhorn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9810274
    VIRIN: 260707-F-MO303-1069
    Resolution: 8006x5337
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 15 of 15], by Amn Annika Schermerhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base
    Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base

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    Nellis AFB
    F-35
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    readiness
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