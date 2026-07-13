A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning Il aircraft assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, taxis for a mission flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 7, 2026. The 6th WPS specializes in advanced training for F-35A Lightning II pilots and instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman Annika Schermerhorn)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9810274
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-MO303-1069
|Resolution:
|8006x5337
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base [Image 15 of 15], by Amn Annika Schermerhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.