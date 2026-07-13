Flight Operations at Nellis Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning Il aircraft assigned to the 6th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, taxis for a mission flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 7, 2026. The 6th WPS specializes in advanced training for F-35A Lightning II pilots and instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman Annika Schermerhorn)