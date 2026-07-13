Golf Company Initial Drill

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Marine Corps Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive the command to fall out after their initial drill evaluation aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, July 13, 2026. Initial Drill is the first marker of the recruits' discipline and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)