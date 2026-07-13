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    Golf Company Initial Drill [Image 9 of 9]

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    Golf Company Initial Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marine Corps Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive the command to fall out after their initial drill evaluation aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, July 13, 2026. Initial Drill is the first marker of the recruits' discipline and unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 10:32
    Photo ID: 9809658
    VIRIN: 260713-M-HQ355-1209
    Resolution: 5801x3867
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golf Company Initial Drill [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Drill, Drill Instructor, Parris Island, Recruit Training, Marching

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