Comstock Conducts Rescue and Assist Drill

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U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to embark an amphibious combat vehicle, assigned to BLT 3/5, 11th MEU, during a landing force drill in the well deck of Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), April 29, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)