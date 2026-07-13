94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers assist University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Women’s Basketball team during Youth Impact Program

U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, assist the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Women’s Basketball Team with training student athletes attending the Youth Impact Program at UH at Manoa, Hawaii, July 10, 2026. Nearing the end of the YIP’s first week, students were run through a gauntlet of basketball workouts and scrimmages managed by the newest head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, Khalilah Mitchell. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 23:56
|Photo ID:
|9808976
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-EM105-3401
|Resolution:
|5427x3618
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|MANOA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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