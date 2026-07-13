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    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt Delivers Candid Assessment of Program Growth and Industry Partnership at SAME DC 18th Annual Industry Day and Small Business Conference [Image 2 of 2]

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    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt Delivers Candid Assessment of Program Growth and Industry Partnership at SAME DC 18th Annual Industry Day and Small Business Conference

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    From left, Rear Adm. (Ret.) Dean VanderLey, SAME National Vice President; Capt. Colleen Symansky, Chief of Civil Engineer in Charge of Sustainment, U.S. Coast Guard; and NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt participate in a leadership panel question-and-answer session during the Society of American Military Engineers DC and Northern Virginia Posts 18th Annual Industry Day and Small Business Conference, Capital Turnaround, Washington, D.C., July 9, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 16:45
    Photo ID: 9808547
    VIRIN: 260709-N-AE927-9232
    Resolution: 2608x2240
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt Delivers Candid Assessment of Program Growth and Industry Partnership at SAME DC 18th Annual Industry Day and Small Business Conference [Image 2 of 2], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt Delivers Candid Assessment of Program Growth and Industry Partnership at SAME DC 18th Annual Industry Day and Small Business Conference
    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt Delivers Candid Assessment of Program Growth and Industry Partnership at SAME DC 18th Annual Industry Day and Small Business Conference

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    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt Delivers Candid Assessment of Program Growth and Industry Partnership at SAME DC 18th Annual Industry Day and Small Business Conference

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    NAVFAC, NAVFAC Washington, Architecture, Engineering, Military Construction, SAME DC

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