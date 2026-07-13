NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt Delivers Candid Assessment of Program Growth and Industry Partnership at SAME DC 18th Annual Industry Day and Small Business Conference

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From left, Rear Adm. (Ret.) Dean VanderLey, SAME National Vice President; Capt. Colleen Symansky, Chief of Civil Engineer in Charge of Sustainment, U.S. Coast Guard; and NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt participate in a leadership panel question-and-answer session during the Society of American Military Engineers DC and Northern Virginia Posts 18th Annual Industry Day and Small Business Conference, Capital Turnaround, Washington, D.C., July 9, 2026.