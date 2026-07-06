NSA Souda Bay hosts CODEL Wicker

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 11, 2026) Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, greets Sen. Roger Wicker during a bipartisan congressional delegates (CODEL) visit onboard NSA Souda Bay, July 11, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)