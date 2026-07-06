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    NSA Souda Bay hosts CODEL Wicker [Image 1 of 2]

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    NSA Souda Bay hosts CODEL Wicker

    GREECE

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 11, 2026) Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, greets Sen. Roger Wicker during a bipartisan congressional delegates (CODEL) visit onboard NSA Souda Bay, July 11, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 08:52
    Photo ID: 9807398
    VIRIN: 260711-N-EM691-1018
    Resolution: 3832x2555
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSA Souda Bay hosts CODEL Wicker [Image 2 of 2], by Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Souda Bay hosts CODEL Wicker
    NSA Souda Bay hosts CODEL Wicker

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    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

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