Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Le Ninh Medical Center in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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U.S. Navy Builder 1st Class Savon Hunte, second from left, civil engineer assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), provides a tour of completed renovations at Le Ninh Regional General Clinic to PP26 leadership and local healthcare professionals during a ribbon cutting ceremony as part of PP26 and Pacific Friendship 2026 in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 4, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)