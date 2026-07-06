U.S. Navy Seaman Ayden Tinsley, from Virginia, fires an M240B machine gun from the port bridge wing of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a live-fire exercise while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 4, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9800910
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-ER894-1089
|Resolution:
|5526x3108
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts a “killer tomato” inflatable surface target live-fire exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.