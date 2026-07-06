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    U.S. Coast Guard crew delivers assessment team, water to Rota for port recovery from Super Typhoon Bavi [Image 10 of 18]

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    U.S. Coast Guard crew delivers assessment team, water to Rota for port recovery from Super Typhoon Bavi

    ROTA, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The HC-130J Hercules crew from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawai’i delivers an assessment team and eight pallets of water to Rota, coincident with operations there on July 9, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess and rectify discrepancies to aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas and support the communities following Super Typhoon Bavi. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Nomar Proctor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 04:28
    Photo ID: 9800875
    VIRIN: 260709-G-G0020-8369
    Resolution: 1500x2000
    Size: 1010.94 KB
    Location: ROTA, MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard crew delivers assessment team, water to Rota for port recovery from Super Typhoon Bavi
    U.S. Coast Guard, partners move buoy blocking Apra Harbor entrance
    U.S. Coast Guard crew delivers assessment team, water to Rota for port recovery from Super Typhoon Bavi
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    TAGS

    TyphoonBavi, MTS, Response, Recovery, COTP

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