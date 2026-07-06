U.S. Coast Guard crew delivers assessment team, water to Rota for port recovery from Super Typhoon Bavi

The HC-130J Hercules crew from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawai’i delivers an assessment team and eight pallets of water to Rota, coincident with operations there on July 9, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess and rectify discrepancies to aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas and support the communities following Super Typhoon Bavi. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Nomar Proctor)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 04:28
|Photo ID:
|9800875
|VIRIN:
|260709-G-G0020-8369
|Resolution:
|1500x2000
|Size:
|1010.94 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Coast Guard reopens Port of Guam, works to clear channel hazards as Northern Marianas port assessments continue
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