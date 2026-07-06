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    Patrol Squadron 9 and Royal Australian Air Force conduct flight operations during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

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    Patrol Squadron 9 and Royal Australian Air Force conduct flight operations during RIMPAC 2026

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Madrigal 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A Royal Australian Air Force P-8 Poseidon lands during flight operations for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 8, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Madrigal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 01:01
    Photo ID: 9800435
    VIRIN: 260708-N-ZR324-1155
    Resolution: 5532x3572
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Patrol Squadron 9 and Royal Australian Air Force conduct flight operations during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Patrol Squadron 9 and Royal Australian Air Force conduct flight operations during RIMPAC 2026
    Patrol Squadron 9 and Royal Australian Air Force conduct flight operations during RIMPAC 2026
    Patrol Squadron 9 and Royal Australian Air Force conduct flight operations during RIMPAC 2026
    Patrol Squadron 9 and Royal Australian Air Force conduct flight operations during RIMPAC 2026

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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