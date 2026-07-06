Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Derrick Anderson visits USS Hawaii (SSN 776)

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 12, 2026) - Cmdr. David Taweel, left, commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776), greets Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Derrick Anderson prior to a tour of Hawaii at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 12, 2026. Hawaii is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)