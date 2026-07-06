JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 12, 2026) - Cmdr. David Taweel, left, commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776), greets Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Derrick Anderson prior to a tour of Hawaii at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 12, 2026. Hawaii is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9800257
|VIRIN:
|260612-N-NR343-1003
|Resolution:
|3960x2227
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Derrick Anderson visits USS Hawaii (SSN 776) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.