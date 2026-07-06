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    Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Derrick Anderson visits USS Hawaii (SSN 776) [Image 1 of 2]

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    Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Derrick Anderson visits USS Hawaii (SSN 776)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Russell 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 12, 2026) - Cmdr. David Taweel, left, commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776), greets Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Derrick Anderson prior to a tour of Hawaii at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 12, 2026. Hawaii is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 21:36
    Photo ID: 9800257
    VIRIN: 260612-N-NR343-1003
    Resolution: 3960x2227
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Derrick Anderson visits USS Hawaii (SSN 776) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Derrick Anderson visits USS Hawaii (SSN 776)
    Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Derrick Anderson visits USS Hawaii (SSN 776)

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    USS Hawaii (SSN 776)
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    Joint-Base Pearl Harbor Hickam
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