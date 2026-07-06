(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    335th Signal Command (T) is busy at “Bold Eagle” CSTX 26-02 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    335th Signal Command (T) is busy at “Bold Eagle” CSTX 26-02

    FORT HUNTER-LIGGET, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Spc. Eric Goins 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Sgt. Kadisha Hayes, 335th Signal Command (Theater), conducts maintenance on signal equipment inside of a humvee in preparation of Bold Eagle CSTX 26-02 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.

    Signal Soldiers are establishing and testing critical communications equipment to ensure participating units maintain reliable, secure connectivity throughout the exercise.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Eric Goins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 18:34
    Photo ID: 9800093
    VIRIN: 260708-A-CR163-1002
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 32.06 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER-LIGGET, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command (T) is busy at “Bold Eagle” CSTX 26-02 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Eric Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    335th Signal Command (T) is busy at “Bold Eagle” CSTX 26-02
    335th Signal Command (T) is busy at “Bold Eagle” CSTX 26-02
    335th Signal Command (T) is busy at “Bold Eagle” CSTX 26-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery