335th Signal Command (T) is busy at “Bold Eagle” CSTX 26-02

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Sgt. Kadisha Hayes, 335th Signal Command (Theater), conducts maintenance on signal equipment inside of a humvee in preparation of Bold Eagle CSTX 26-02 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California.



Signal Soldiers are establishing and testing critical communications equipment to ensure participating units maintain reliable, secure connectivity throughout the exercise.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Eric Goins)