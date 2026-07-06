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    USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts flight operations during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 3 of 6]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts flight operations during RIMPAC 2026

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Holloway 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Christian Cabedo, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), test launches a steam-powered aircraft catapult on the flight deck during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) July 8, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Harstad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9799987
    VIRIN: 260708-N-IS594-2332
    Resolution: 3155x4732
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts flight operations during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts fueling-at-sea during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts fueling-at-sea during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts flight operations during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts fueling-at-sea during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts fueling-at-sea during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts fueling-at-sea during RIMPAC 2026

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    TAGS

    RIMPAC 26, Exercise Rim of the Pacific, Third Fleet, Partners, Integrated, Prepared

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