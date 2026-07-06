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    Republic of Singapore Chief of Navy visits RIMPAC 2026 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Republic of Singapore Chief of Navy visits RIMPAC 2026

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Savion Concepcion 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Republic of Singapore Navy Col. Carlin Song, sea combat commander, discusses maritime operations with Chief of Navy Rear Adm. Seat Wat, Republic of Singapore Navy, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savion Concepcion)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 17:44
    Photo ID: 9799975
    VIRIN: 070826-N-ID576-1174
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Republic of Singapore Chief of Navy visits RIMPAC 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Savion Concepcion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Republic of Singapore Chief of Navy visits RIMPAC 2026
    Republic of Singapore Chief of Navy visits RIMPAC 2026
    Republic of Singapore Chief of Navy visits RIMPAC 2026
    Republic of Singapore Chief of Navy visits RIMPAC 2026

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