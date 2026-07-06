Goodfellow celebrates 250 years of freedom

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Leaders from the 17th Training Wing participate in the Wall Fourth of July Parade in Wall, Texas, July 4, 2026. The leadership team rode on a parade float and distributed candy to children along the parade route while joining the local community in celebrating Independence Day. The event strengthened community partnerships and highlighted the wing's continued commitment to supporting the Concho Valley. (U.S. Air Force photo by by 2nd Lt. Josh Ledford)