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    Goodfellow celebrates 250 years of freedom [Image 8 of 8]

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    Goodfellow celebrates 250 years of freedom

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Joshua Ledford 

    17th Training Wing

    Leaders from the 17th Training Wing participate in the Wall Fourth of July Parade in Wall, Texas, July 4, 2026. The leadership team rode on a parade float and distributed candy to children along the parade route while joining the local community in celebrating Independence Day. The event strengthened community partnerships and highlighted the wing's continued commitment to supporting the Concho Valley. (U.S. Air Force photo by by 2nd Lt. Josh Ledford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 15:54
    Photo ID: 9799705
    VIRIN: 260704-F-OX969-1073
    Resolution: 2892x1928
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Goodfellow celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Goodfellow celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Goodfellow celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Goodfellow celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Goodfellow celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Goodfellow celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Goodfellow celebrates 250 years of freedom
    Goodfellow celebrates 250 years of freedom

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    Independence Day
    baseball game
    fourthofjuly
    parade

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