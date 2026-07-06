Captain Kristin Shepherd, a native of Leonardtown, Maryland graduated in 2006 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition, Foods and Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9799467
|VIRIN:
|260703-N-HS670-3723
|Resolution:
|3050x3813
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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