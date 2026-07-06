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    Captain Kristin Shepherd

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    Captain Kristin Shepherd

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Captain Kristin Shepherd, a native of Leonardtown, Maryland graduated in 2006 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition, Foods and Exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 14:45
    Photo ID: 9799467
    VIRIN: 260703-N-HS670-3723
    Resolution: 3050x3813
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Captain Kristin Shepherd, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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