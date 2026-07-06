Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire'

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Members of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department and partnering agencies respond to the Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire,' at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 7, 2026. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department, supported by air and ground units from CalFire and the United States Forest Service, responded to the scene and conducted firefighting operations throughout the evening and into the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)