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    Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire' [Image 6 of 7]

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    Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire'

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Members of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department and partnering agencies respond to the Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire,' at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 7, 2026. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department, supported by air and ground units from CalFire and the United States Forest Service, responded to the scene and conducted firefighting operations throughout the evening and into the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9798931
    VIRIN: 260707-M-GI936-1300
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.44 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire' [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Haley Fourmet Gustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire'
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire'
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire'
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire'
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire'
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire'
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department Combats Range 501, 'Pipeline Fire'

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