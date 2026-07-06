Date Taken: 07.07.2026 Date Posted: 07.08.2026 08:16 Photo ID: 9798511 VIRIN: 260707-A-FH875-1001 Resolution: 5347x3756 Size: 9.25 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, No-Mow Zone: Fort Leonard Wood maps out new protected conservation areas [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.