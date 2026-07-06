As of July 2026, Fort Leonard Wood has 33 new signs designating specific no-mow areas. These marked zones support local conservation by preserving vital habitats for pollinators and native Missouri flora.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 08:16
|Photo ID:
|9798511
|VIRIN:
|260707-A-FH875-1001
|Resolution:
|5347x3756
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No-Mow Zone: Fort Leonard Wood maps out new protected conservation areas [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No-Mow Zone: Fort Leonard Wood maps out new protected conservation areas
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