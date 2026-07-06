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    No-Mow Zone: Fort Leonard Wood maps out new protected conservation areas [Image 2 of 2]

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    No-Mow Zone: Fort Leonard Wood maps out new protected conservation areas

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    As of July 2026, Fort Leonard Wood has 33 new signs designating specific no-mow areas. These marked zones support local conservation by preserving vital habitats for pollinators and native Missouri flora.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 08:16
    Photo ID: 9798511
    VIRIN: 260707-A-FH875-1001
    Resolution: 5347x3756
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, No-Mow Zone: Fort Leonard Wood maps out new protected conservation areas [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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