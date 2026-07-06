Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) in Portsmouth, Virginia welcomed USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) July 7 in advance of its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). Following the carrier’s historic 326-day deployment, including operations in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Red Seas, this marks Gerald R. Ford’s first regularly scheduled availability at a public shipyard as well as the first time a Ford-class aircraft carrier has been serviced at NNSY.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 07:16
|Photo ID:
|9798492
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-YO710-1005
|Resolution:
|6105x4070
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
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Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford for its First Planned Incremental Availability
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