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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford for its First Planned Incremental Availability [Image 2 of 2]

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford for its First Planned Incremental Availability

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) in Portsmouth, Virginia welcomed USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) July 7 in advance of its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). Following the carrier’s historic 326-day deployment, including operations in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Red Seas, this marks Gerald R. Ford’s first regularly scheduled availability at a public shipyard as well as the first time a Ford-class aircraft carrier has been serviced at NNSY.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 07:16
    Photo ID: 9798492
    VIRIN: 260707-N-YO710-1005
    Resolution: 6105x4070
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford for its First Planned Incremental Availability [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford for its First Planned Incremental Availability
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford for its First Planned Incremental Availability

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford for its First Planned Incremental Availability

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    CVN-78
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