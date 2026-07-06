A Day in the Life: Ammunition Specialist (89B)

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cedryk Costus Cole serves as an ammunition specialist with Echo Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Cole manages, stores, inspects, and distributes ammunition to ensure Soldiers have the munitions needed to support aviation operations and maintain combat readiness across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. JungHwan Yoon)