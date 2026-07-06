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    A Day in the Life: Ammunition Specialist (89B) [Image 4 of 4]

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    A Day in the Life: Ammunition Specialist (89B)

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Junghwan Yoon 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cedryk Costus Cole serves as an ammunition specialist with Echo Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Cole manages, stores, inspects, and distributes ammunition to ensure Soldiers have the munitions needed to support aviation operations and maintain combat readiness across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. JungHwan Yoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 00:42
    Photo ID: 9798101
    VIRIN: 260630-O-A1109-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 738.32 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Day in the Life: Ammunition Specialist (89B) [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Junghwan Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Day in the Life: Ammunition Specialist (89B)
    A Day in the Life: Ammunition Specialist (89B)
    A Day in the Life: Ammunition Specialist (89B)
    A Day in the Life: Ammunition Specialist (89B)

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    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    U.S. Army

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