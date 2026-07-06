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TOKYO (May 5, 2025) Stakeholders of the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) attend an AUKUS working group held at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo May 06, 2025. The purpose of the working group was to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the U.S. Navy and Australia to ensure a successful standup for Submarine Rotational Force West, Australia, and other associated shore services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)