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    AUKUS Working Group [Image 3 of 3]

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    AUKUS Working Group

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    TOKYO (May 5, 2025) Stakeholders of the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) attend an AUKUS working group held at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo May 06, 2025. The purpose of the working group was to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the U.S. Navy and Australia to ensure a successful standup for Submarine Rotational Force West, Australia, and other associated shore services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 20:53
    Photo ID: 9797901
    VIRIN: 250506-N-NA545-1118
    Resolution: 7221x4814
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AUKUS Working Group [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USN
    AUKUS
    CNFJ
    NSA STIRLING

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