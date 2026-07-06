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    Phoenix - based Army recruiters participate in 4th July celebration. [Image 3 of 3]

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    Phoenix - based Army recruiters participate in 4th July celebration.

    PHOENIX, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Staff Sgt. Edwin Osegueda, an Army recruiter assigned to the Phoenix Central Recruiting Company enjoys the fireworks show finale during the Fabulous Phoenix 4th. One of the largest Independence Day festivals in the Southwest.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 18:02
    Photo ID: 9797687
    VIRIN: 260704-D-WL684-2513
    Resolution: 2800x1867
    Size: 903.95 KB
    Location: PHOENIX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Phoenix - based Army recruiters participate in 4th July celebration. [Image 3 of 3], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Phoenix - based Army recruiters participate in 4th July celebration.
    Phoenix -based Army recruiters participate in 4th July celebration.
    Phoenix - based Army recruiters participate in 4th July celebration.

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