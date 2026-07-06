Staff Sgt. Edwin Osegueda, an Army recruiter assigned to the Phoenix Central Recruiting Company enjoys the fireworks show finale during the Fabulous Phoenix 4th. One of the largest Independence Day festivals in the Southwest.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 18:02
|Photo ID:
|9797687
|VIRIN:
|260704-D-WL684-2513
|Resolution:
|2800x1867
|Size:
|903.95 KB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Phoenix - based Army recruiters participate in 4th July celebration. [Image 3 of 3], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.