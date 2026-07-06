2026 Tri-Command Freedom Fest

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Marines, Sailors, and civilians from across the Tri-Command gather for festivities as part of the Tri-Command Freedom Fest, hosted aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, July 2, 2026. Freedom Fest is hosted annually aboard the Depot as part of the festivities in celebration of Independence Day on the 4th of July. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)