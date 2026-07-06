Army Updates Body Composition Program (ABCP)

U.S. Army graphic outlining the Army's update to its Body Composition Program and describes the new Waist-to-Height Ratio (WHtR) standard, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 7, 2026. (U.S. Army graphic by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 12:14
|Photo ID:
|9796815
|VIRIN:
|260706-A-UH083-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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