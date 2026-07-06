INR 250 TIME SQUARE

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NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) - U.S. Navy Seaman Keton Kinin, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), poses for a photo in Times Square, New York, during International Naval Review 250, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Alexzander Johnson Public Affairs Officer)