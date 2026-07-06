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    INR 250 TIME SQUARE

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    INR 250 TIME SQUARE

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by alexzander johnson 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) - U.S. Navy Seaman Keton Kinin, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), poses for a photo in Times Square, New York, during International Naval Review 250, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Alexzander Johnson Public Affairs Officer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 10:32
    Photo ID: 9796551
    VIRIN: 260704-N-AI671-6102
    Resolution: 5157x7220
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, INR 250 TIME SQUARE, by alexzander johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FWNY
    Fleet Week New York
    INR250
    INR250 NYC

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