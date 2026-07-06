CARAT Thailand Opening Ceremony

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SATTAHIP, Thailand - Heads of delegation representing the United States, Thailand, and Canada pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026, July 6, 2026, at Laem Tian Pier. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)