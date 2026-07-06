(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt incorporates 3D printing [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt incorporates 3D printing

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Scott Barber, left, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ronald Bair, assigned to the Marine Innovation Unit and temporarily aboard Theodore Roosevelt, pose for a photo in front of the HYBRiD-X Expeditionary Hybrid Manufacturing System 3D printer in the ship's hangar bay in the Pacific Ocean enroute to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 17, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 20:42
    Photo ID: 9795702
    VIRIN: 260617-N-BR246-1016
    Resolution: 6027x4305
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt incorporates 3D printing [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt incorporates 3D printing
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Incorporates 3D Printing
    USS Theodore Roosevelt incorporates 3D printing
    USS Theodore Roosevelt incorporates 3D printing
    USS Theodore Roosevelt incorporates 3D printing
    USS Theodore Roosevelt incorporates 3D Printing
    USS Theodore Roosevelt incorporates 3D printing
    USS Theodore Roosevelt incorporates 3D printing, Marine Corps integration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    3D printers
    RIMPAC 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery