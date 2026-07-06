USS Theodore Roosevelt incorporates 3D printing

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U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Scott Barber, left, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ronald Bair, assigned to the Marine Innovation Unit and temporarily aboard Theodore Roosevelt, pose for a photo in front of the HYBRiD-X Expeditionary Hybrid Manufacturing System 3D printer in the ship's hangar bay in the Pacific Ocean enroute to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 17, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)