Col. Randy Garcia assumed duties as chief of staff for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command June 22, transitioning from his command select list assignment as director and senior contracting official for the MICC Field Directorate Office-Fort Sam Houston.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 16:08
|Photo ID:
|9795326
|VIRIN:
|260629-D-WK488-9178
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Outgoing Fort Sam Houston Field Directorate leader named MICC Chief of Staff
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