(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Outgoing Fort Sam Houston Field Directorate leader named MICC Chief of Staff

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Outgoing Fort Sam Houston Field Directorate leader named MICC Chief of Staff

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Col. Randy Garcia assumed duties as chief of staff for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command June 22, transitioning from his command select list assignment as director and senior contracting official for the MICC Field Directorate Office-Fort Sam Houston.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 16:08
    Photo ID: 9795326
    VIRIN: 260629-D-WK488-9178
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outgoing Fort Sam Houston Field Directorate leader named MICC Chief of Staff, by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Outgoing Fort Sam Houston Field Directorate leader named MICC Chief of Staff

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery