Outgoing Fort Sam Houston Field Directorate leader named MICC Chief of Staff

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Col. Randy Garcia assumed duties as chief of staff for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command June 22, transitioning from his command select list assignment as director and senior contracting official for the MICC Field Directorate Office-Fort Sam Houston. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Col. Randy Garcia assumed duties as chief of staff for the Mission and Installation...... read more read more

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — Col. Randy Garcia assumed duties as chief of staff for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command June 22, transitioning from his command select list assignment as director and senior contracting official for the MICC Field Directorate Office-Fort Sam Houston.

As Chief of Staff, Garcia supports the MICC command team, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright by integrating enterprise staff operations, synchronizing strategic planning and coordinating mission execution across the command’s nearly 1,500 Soldiers and Army Civilians.

“I am honored to begin my next assignment as chief of staff for the Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command,” Garcia said. “Transitioning from the director and senior contracting official for the Field Directorate Office-Fort Sam Houston, I look forward to continuing to serve this command at the enterprise level.”

Garcia said he is grateful for the leaders, mentors and teammates who supported him throughout his career and is eager to help advance the MICC mission of delivering responsive, decisive contracting solutions worldwide.

During his tenure leading FDO-Fort Sam Houston, Garcia oversaw more than 6,000 contracts valued at more than $2.2 billion annually in support of organizations including the former Army North, Army Recruiting Command, Human Resources Command, Army Installation Management Command and the Military District of Washington.

His organization also supported several nationally significant missions, including contracting support for the 2025 presidential inauguration, Federal Emergency Management Agency wildfire response efforts, the Army’s 250th Birthday celebration and the award of a $1.2 billion detention facility contract completed within 64 days.

Reflecting on his time at FDO-Fort Sam Houston, Garcia praised the organization’s workforce.

“Your ability to execute complex, multi-billion-dollar requirements at the speed of relevance, from Homeland Defense missions to critical federal emergency responses, redefined what is possible in military contracting and strategic support, “ Garcia said.

“Serving as your director has been an absolute honor, and I am deeply humbled by the greatness I witnessed in this organization every single day.”

With Garcia’s departure, the FDO’s Deputy Director Aundair Kinney, assumed duties as interim director and senior contracting official for FDO-Fort Sam Houston to ensure seamless operations for MICC’s mission partners.

About the MICC

The Mission and Installation Contracting Command is a one-star subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command. MICC Soldiers, Civilians and contractors take pride in their mission to support Soldiers and their families across the theater of operations by delivering decisive contracting solutions across the theater of operations, equipping America’s Soldiers with what they need to dominate on the battlefield, sustaining readiness at home and pioneering the capabilities for the Army of tomorrow. Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the MICC comprises nearly 1,500 Soldiers and Civilian employees assigned across the theater of operations. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 260,000 Soldiers every day, providing daily base operations support services at installations, preparing more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, facilitating training for more than 100,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures. To learn more about the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, visit the MICC homepage or view the MICC Fact Sheet.